Traditional house in Encino puts forth a fresh new face

This gated Traditional-style home in Encino has been restored inside and out to pristine condition. Tall ceilings, upper windows and skylights brighten the first-floor living areas, which open to an outdoor entertainment and dining area. A gazebo, a swimming pool and a tennis court complete the grounds.

Address: 5048 Gloria Ave., Encino 91436

Price: $2.998 million

This house in Encino, built in 1947, has been renovated inside and out. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Built: 1947

Lot size: 25,090 square feet

House size: 5,020 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Dining area, wet bar, den, family room, eat-at kitchen island, two master suites, office, study, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sales price for single-family homes in the 91436 ZIP Code in December was $1.366 million based on 25 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 22.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Michelle St. Clair, (213) 304-4943, and Joseph Kiralla, (323) 702-7001, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

