Eva Longoria offloads a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.16 million

Eva Longoria of “Desperate Housewives” fame has buttoned up a sale in the Hollywood Hills, selling a home she owned for more than a decade for $3.164 million.
The three-story house, designed in contemporary Mediterranean style, has more than 8,600 square feet of interior, a home theater and multiple patios that create additional living space outside. On the home’s lower level, a lounge area features a U-shaped wet bar and windows that look directly into the bottom of the swimming pool.
Open-plan living and dining rooms, an office, six bedrooms and 8.25 bathrooms are among other living spaces.
Outdoors, a covered patio with a kitchen area opens directly to the pool. The house, built in 2006, sits on a roughly 6,800-square-foot lot with canyon and city-light views.
Longoria, 43, appeared last year on the show "Empire" and the miniseries "Decline and Fall." This year, she appeared in the film comedy “Overboard” and had a voice role in the film “Dog Days.”
As a producer, her credits include “Mother Up!" "Telenovela" and "Devious Maids."
Longoria bought the house in 2006 for $3.6 million, records show. Still on the market is the actress’ Hollywood Hills West compound, which she bought from actor Tom Cruise three years ago for $11.4 million, records show. The 3-plus-acre estate, which comprises five separate structures, returned to market in June for $11 million.
Loren Judd and Christopher Kiros of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents for the recent sale. Emmanuel Xuereb of 360 Realty represented the buyer.