Faye Dunaway seeks a buyer for designer-done condo in West Hollywood

Renowned actress Faye Dunaway has put her condominium in a full-service West Hollywood building on the market for $595,000.

Purchased by Dunaway two years ago, the 800-square-foot unit has been reimagined with a range of designer appointments. Recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors and glass-globe sconces give the residence a hip, contemporary vibe.

The kitchen features a marble backsplash, European hardware and a marble-topped island with seating for three. In the living room, which is pre-wired for a movie projector, the ceilings have been raised to enhance the space. The lone suite has a rain shower and a heated towel rack. There’s also a powder room.

Outdoors, bamboo and wood paneling create a privacy screen for the patio.

Building amenities include around-the-clock security and concierge services, a swimming pool and spa, sauna and a dog park.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Dunaway, 76, garnered Academy Award nominations in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) and “Chinatown” (1974). She won a lead actress Oscar for “Network” (1976).

