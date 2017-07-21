Faye Dunaway seeks a buyer for designer-done condo in West Hollywood

Renowned actress Faye Dunaway has put her condominium in a full-service West Hollywood building on the market for $595,000.

Purchased by Dunaway two years ago, the 800-square-foot unit has been reimagined with a range of designer appointments. Recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors and glass-globe sconces give the residence a hip, contemporary vibe.

The one-bedroom condo in West Hollywood features designer updates, a center-island kitchen and a rain shower in the master suite. (Val Riolo) (Val Riolo)

The kitchen features a marble backsplash, European hardware and a marble-topped island with seating for three. In the living room, which is pre-wired for a movie projector, the ceilings have been raised to enhance the space. The lone suite has a rain shower and a heated towel rack. There’s also a powder room.

Outdoors, bamboo and wood paneling create a privacy screen for the patio.

Building amenities include around-the-clock security and concierge services, a swimming pool and spa, sauna and a dog park.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Dunaway, 76, garnered Academy Award nominations in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) and “Chinatown” (1974). She won a lead actress Oscar for “Network” (1976).

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey lists Sherman Oaks home fit for a queen

Attorney Larry H. Parker seeks a good settlement for San Juan Capistrano estate

'Grey’s Anatomy' alum Kate Walsh makes her Encino home available to buyers

Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie seeks $3 million for onetime Raymond Chandler home