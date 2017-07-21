Faye Dunaway seeks a buyer for designer-done condo in West Hollywood

Renowned actress Faye Dunaway has put her condominium in a full-service West Hollywood building on the market for $595,000.
Purchased by Dunaway two years ago, the 800-square-foot unit has been reimagined with a range of designer appointments. Recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors and glass-globe sconces give the residence a hip, contemporary vibe.
The kitchen features a marble backsplash, European hardware and a marble-topped island with seating for three. In the living room, which is pre-wired for a movie projector, the ceilings have been raised to enhance the space. The lone suite has a rain shower and a heated towel rack. There’s also a powder room.
Outdoors, bamboo and wood paneling create a privacy screen for the patio.
Building amenities include around-the-clock security and concierge services, a swimming pool and spa, sauna and a dog park.
Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
Dunaway, 76, garnered Academy Award nominations in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) and “Chinatown” (1974). She won a lead actress Oscar for “Network” (1976).
