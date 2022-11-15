A designer’s custom compound sells for $16.55 million, a record

A four-structure compound owned by designer Morgan Brown just traded hands for $16.55 million, making it the priciest single-family home sale ever in the West Hollywood area, records show.

Brown, the longtime girlfriend of actor Gerard Butler, redesigned the European-inspired compound during her stay, adding amenities such as a skate park and wellness center. It spans two-thirds of an acre in the West Hollywood area, but it’s technically located in the city of L.A.

Typically, blockbuster sales of this caliber are reserved for affluent neighborhoods to the west, such as Beverly Hills, or the north, such as Beverly Crest or Hollywood Hills. But the property’s rare size and scale helped it fetch the record sum.

Advertisement

Combining two lots, the retreat includes a Mediterranean-style main house complete with a Moroccan-style theater, speakeasy bar and fireplace mantle imported from France. There’s also a guesthouse, casita and a fourth building with a private terrace overlooking the grounds.

The buildings combine for eight bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across 9,500 square feet. At the center of it all, there’s a courtyard with a grassy lawn, saltwater pool, gazebo and hidden hot tub.

Alyson Richards, who co-listed the home with fellow Compass agent Carl Gambino, said stepping into the home feels like being transported to a European countryside in the heart of West Hollywood. The pair handled both ends of the deal.

The deal marks the priciest single-family sale in the West Hollywood area, but the overall record belongs to a condo that traded hands for $21.5 million earlier this year.