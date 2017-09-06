Faye Dunaway’s designer-done condo in WeHo sells for over the asking price

Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway has sold her condominium in West Hollywood for $600,000, or $5,000 above her asking price of $595,000.
The 800-square-foot condo in a full-service building hit the market in July and sold in about a month, records show.
Extensively updated during Dunaway’s ownership, the one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit centers on a chef’s kitchen outfitted with European hardware and a marble backsplash. A built-in bar area with a wine chiller sits behind the center island/breakfast bar.
Other features of note include porcelain tile floors, glass-globe sconces and high ceilings. The living room, which is pre-wired for a movie projector, has glass doors that open to a private and screened patio.
Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Jacobs also represented the buyer.
Dunaway bought the condo two years ago for $485,000, public records show.
The 76-year-old actress received Academy Award nominations in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) and “Chinatown” (1974). She won an Oscar for “Network” (1976).
This year Dunaway appeared in the films “Inconceivable,” “The Cast for Christ” and “The Bye Bye Man.”
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Bel-Air home of late novelist Jackie Collins sells for $5.1 million
Hexagonal home designed by architect Roland Russell lists for $3.3 million
Kendall Jenner sells modern Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.85 million
Kylie Jenner keeps up her selling ways with another deal in Hidden Hills