Floyd Mayweather throws down $10 million for Las Vegas mansion

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. is putting his nickname to good use.
The boxing great has shelled out $10 million for a newly constructed compound in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Extravagant in style, the palatial estate offers a total of 21,861 square feet, including a mansion with 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.
There are also two guesthouses, indoor and outdoor pools, a pool house, two detached garages, a 20-car subterranean garage and a vineyard across 1.41 acres.
A column-lined porte cochère marks the entry to the main home, which offers heated floors and an elevator. Patios and loggias span the backside, leading into a turf-and-stone courtyard centered by a fountain pool.
Drought-tolerant landscape adds some color to the desert landscape.
Kamran Zand of Luxury Estates International held the listing. Tanasha Pettigrew of Simply Vegas represented Mayweather.
This is the second time Mayweather has dropped eight figures on a home in the last two years. In 2017, he paid $25.5 million for a French-modern-style home in Beverly Hills renovated by spec developer Nile Niami.
After retiring in 2015 following an undefeated career, Mayweather returned last year to fight MMA star Conor McGregor. He defeated McGregor in a 10-round technical knockout, earning an estimated $275 million in the process.