Film giant Forest Whitaker lists his super-sized compound in Hollywood Hills

Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker has a Hollywood Hills compound he owns through a trust for sale at $5.995 million.

Made up of two separate addresses, the gated property includes a sprawling main house and a three-story secondary or guest house for a total of 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 8,396 square feet of living space. The treed grounds encompass 1.66 acres.

The Hollywood Hills compound includes a sprawling main house and a three-story guest house. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The more than 5,600-square-foot main house is entered through a wide half-circle rotunda. The two-story entry has a double stairway leading down to the living areas. White walls are paired with gleaming reddish-tone wood floors throughout. Most rooms open to terraces.

The second house features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and its own gated driveway. There’s a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. Views take in the cityscape and Santa Catalina Island.

Whitaker, 56, won his Oscar for a portrayal of dictator Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland” (2006). He starred in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013) and plays Desmond Tutu in this year’s “The Forgiven.”

Elizabeth Gottainer and Jeeb O’Reilly of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.

