Hollywood Hills home built for Frank Capra sells for $1.54 million

A classic Hollywood Hills home built for Oscar-winning film director Frank Capra in 1925 has sold for $1.54 million.
Set in the Hollywood Dell area, the Spanish Revival-style house is steeped in authentic details and original features including arched doors and windows, thick wood-beamed ceilings, wrought ironwork and colorful tile stair risers.
The 3,500 square feet of vintage interiors retain an Old World ambience. Living areas include a great room topped with a vaulted ceiling, a formal dining area, a den, a wet bar, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. An updated kitchen blends with the home's aesthetic. The maid's quarters has its own entrance.
A backyard, patios, garden beds and lawn make up the grounds.
The house previously sold in 1972 for $42,000, according to property records.
Capra, who died in 1991 at 94, won Academy Awards for best director for "It Happened One Night" (1934), "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" (1936) and "You Can't Take It With You" (1938). His credits include "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939) and "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946).
Corey Nelson of Sotheby's International Realty was the listing agent. Craig Nadeau, also with Sotheby's International Realty, represented the buyer.
