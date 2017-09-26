Montecito estate once owned by actress Geena Davis seeks $21.5 million

Views of the ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains are commonplace across this sprawling estate once part of a larger property owned by “Beetlejuice” actress Geena Davis and her ex-husband, director Renny Harlin.
Named “Gloria,” the Mediterranean-style mansion is listed for sale at $21.5 million.
Sitting on five acres of tree-covered lawns and orchards, the 6,381-square-foot home is approached by a gate up a winding driveway.
Past the entrance, two stone pillars frame the formal living room, where three sets of French doors set in arched doorways lead out to the south-facing terrace overlooking the backyard.
The adjacent dining room also opens to the terrace, while the kitchen features tiled floors and a two-level island.
The main floor master suite has dual closets, a sizable bath and its own sitting room, which is shrouded in light from the French doors leading out to the garden. Three other bedrooms, two of which face the ocean, are spread across the main estate. The guesthouse has three bedrooms of its own.
Out back, landscaping lines the south-sloping grounds, where parallel sets of steps lead to a pool.
Riskin Partners holds the listing.
Davis has film credits that include “The Fly” (1986), “A League of Their Own” (1992) and “The Accidental Tourist,” for which she won the 1988 best supporting actress Oscar. In addition, her performance alongside Susan Sarandon in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) was nominated for an Oscar for best actress.
Twitter: @jflem94
