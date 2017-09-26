Montecito estate once owned by actress Geena Davis seeks $21.5 million

Views of the ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains are commonplace across this sprawling estate once part of a larger property owned by “Beetlejuice” actress Geena Davis and her ex-husband, director Renny Harlin.

Named “Gloria,” the Mediterranean-style mansion is listed for sale at $21.5 million.

Sitting on five acres of tree-covered lawns and orchards, the 6,381-square-foot home is approached by a gate up a winding driveway.

Past the entrance, two stone pillars frame the formal living room, where three sets of French doors set in arched doorways lead out to the south-facing terrace overlooking the backyard.

The sprawling estate sits on five acres and features French doors and classical architecture. (Riskin Partners) (Riskin Partners)

The adjacent dining room also opens to the terrace, while the kitchen features tiled floors and a two-level island.

The main floor master suite has dual closets, a sizable bath and its own sitting room, which is shrouded in light from the French doors leading out to the garden. Three other bedrooms, two of which face the ocean, are spread across the main estate. The guesthouse has three bedrooms of its own.

Out back, landscaping lines the south-sloping grounds, where parallel sets of steps lead to a pool.

Riskin Partners holds the listing.

Davis has film credits that include “The Fly” (1986), “A League of Their Own” (1992) and “The Accidental Tourist,” for which she won the 1988 best supporting actress Oscar. In addition, her performance alongside Susan Sarandon in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) was nominated for an Oscar for best actress.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Cindy Crawford adds a stylish Beverly Hills flip to her home wardrobe

Actress Katherine Moennig sells her Laurel Canyon cool digs

Venice contemporary displays a fresh face, forward-thinking

Singer-songwriter Milow gives up his hip surf spot in Venice