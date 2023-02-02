Jennifer Lopez wants $42.5 million for lavish Bel-Air compound

Jennifer Lopez’s Bel-Air compound — a private retreat loaded with stylish structures and high-end amenities — just hit the market for $42.5 million.

Lopez married Ben Affleck last year, and sources say the pair are currently shopping around for a marital home.

She’ll make a hefty profit if she gets her price. Records show the actress-turned-pop star paid $28 million for the home in 2016, buying it from “Sisters” actress Sela Ward.

The property’s primary selling point is its rare size and scale. There are plenty of mega-mansions in Bel-Air, but few have as much land as Lopez’s. It spans nearly 8 acres — the largest spread of any estate currently on the market in Bel-Air.

It fills that space with a main house, guesthouse, guest cottage, infinity pool, vegetable garden, pagoda, pavilion, putting green, 100-seat amphitheater and a lake with a sandy beach, all set behind gates and dense landscaping.

Originally designed by modernist architect Samuel Marx in 1940, the main house has since been fashioned into a French Country-style mansion loaded with stone, wood and glass. The three-story space includes nine bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms and highlights such as a bar, game room, movie theater, library and wood-paneled lounge.

Steel doors and French windows open to multiple terraces, which overlook the leafy grounds complete with grassy lawns and a stream.

At $42.5 million, it’s the ninth-priciest property currently up for grabs in Bel-Air.

Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates holds the listing.

A native of New York, Lopez rose to stardom in the 1990s with a leading role in the film “Selena” and her debut album “On the 6.” Since then, she’s sold more than 80 million records and is considered one of the biggest pop culture icons in the world.

Lopez has owned several high-profile homes over the years, unloading a Hidden Hills mansion for $10 million in 2017 and selling a Malibu beach house that she shared with Alex Rodriguez for $6.775 million in 2020.