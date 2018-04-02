Wide-open spread for sale in Los Olivos was once James Garner territory

An amenity-filled 400-acre ranch that was once owned by the late actor James Garner is for sale in Los Olivos at $16.5 million.
Called Rancho La Zaca, the bucolic property boasts a 25-acre vineyard, a shooting range, a stocked pond, equestrian facilities and miles of hiking and riding trails. One can just picture the star of "Maverick" slow-poking his way through the spread on horseback.
The striking 8,000-square-foot main house was commissioned by Garner in the 1990s and designed by architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen, known for his use of pyramid and prism shapes. There are five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths. Separate structures house the ranch and vineyard managers.
Courtyards and terraces adjoin the infinity edge pool and fire pit area. Views take in the rolling hills, vineyards, mature olive trees and mountains.
The Emmy-winning actor, who died in 2014 at 86, starred on such popular television series as "The Rockford Files." His film work included "The Great Escape" (1963), "Murphy's Romance" (1985) and "Space Cowboys" (2000).
Garner sold the ranch in 2000 for $8.75 million, according to earlier Los Angeles Times reports.
Carey Kendall of Village Properties is the listing agent.
