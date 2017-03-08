Lakers great Jerry West cuts a deal for Fred Couples’ golf villa in La Quinta

Former Masters champion Fred Couples has sold his home in La Quinta to NBA legend and front office executive Jerry West for $2.8 million.

The Mediterranean villa-style home returned to market in February and went from pending to sale closed in a span of four days. Couples bought the property in 2009 for about $3.075 million, public records show.

The Mediterranean villa-style home at the Madison Club in La Quinta has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in approximately 5,200 square feet of space. (The Madison Club) (The Madison Club)

Sitting on about half an acre in Madison Club, an affluent golf course community, the 5,200-square-foot house has a great room, a media room and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island. Decorative tilework, wrought-iron chandeliers and massive stone fireplaces are among the interior details.

There are master suites on both floors for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Expansive patios, a swimming pool, a spa and native landscaping make up the grounds. A courtyard sits off the front entrance.

Nick Blodgett of Hideaway Properties was the listing agent. Blodgett also represented West in the sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Couples, 57, golfer joined the PGA Tour in 1982 and the Champions Tour in 2010. Now on the seniors tour, he finished second at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January and, last month, won the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.

The 78-year-old West spent his entire career with the Lakers, making 14 all-star teams and winning an NBA title in 1972. As an executive with the Lakers, he twice won executive of the year honors and was part of six championship teams.

He joined the Golden State Warriors front office in 2011 as a special advisor and executive board member.

