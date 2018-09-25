'It' screenwriter Gary Dauberman lands a picture-perfect Craftsman in Pasadena

Gary Dauberman, who penned the scripts for horror movies “It” and “The Nun,” has signed on a dotted line for a restored Craftsman-style home in Pasadena.
The sale price was $3.1 million, or about $300,000 less than the original asking price, real estate records show.
Hardwood floors and windows are among details found within the home, which was designed by Charles W. Buchanan and built in 1911. Beyond that, the most prominent redesign comes in the kitchen: a sleek space with stainless steel appliances, built-in seating and a butcher-block countertop.
Wood-trimmed windows line the family room, and the living room is anchored by an oversized fireplace. A minimalist dining room with white-paneled walls rounds out the first floor.
Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the 3,521-square-foot interior.
A covered front porch and elevated deck, both remodeled, take in views of the surrounding greenery. The quarter-acre grounds are completed by a yard, a bocce ball court and a brick-lined fire pit.
Real estate records indicate that the property’s recent renovation proved to be a profitable one. Prior to remodel, the home previously traded hands five years ago for $1.31 million.
Darrell Done of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Kurt Wisner of Courtney + Kurt Real Estate represented the buyer.
Dauberman’s other writing credits include “Swamp Devil,” “Annabelle” and “Wolves at the Door.” He’s also handling the script for “It: Chapter Two,” which is set to be released next year.