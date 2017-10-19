Former Angel Gary Matthews Jr. parts with a home base in Corona del Mar

Gary Matthews Jr., the retired professional baseball player who spent three seasons with the Angels, has sold a home in Corona del Mar for $3.69 million.

The shake-sided home, built in 1961 and extensively updated, returned to market earlier this year for $3.995 million. Matthews Jr. bought the property a decade ago for $3.05 million, records show.

Surrounded by walls and gates, the single-story house is entered through a front courtyard with a swimming pool, a stone fireplace and a separate spa. The pool and spa each have a waterfall feature.

Inside, some 3,000 square feet of white-walled living space includes a vaulted-ceiling living room, a family room, a dining room, three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. In the chef’s kitchen, ribboned calacatta marble countertops pair with custom white cabinetry.

Rear-facing French doors and picture windows bring ocean views inside.

Matthews, 43, played for the Angels, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and New York Mets, among other teams, across 12 seasons. The former all-star is the son of former ballplayer Gary Matthews.

Katrina Smith of Pinpoint Properties was the listing agent. PK Jenican of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

