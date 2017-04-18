Ex-Angel Gary Matthews Jr. is ready to play ball for Corona del Mar home

Former Angels outfielder Gary Matthews Jr. appears ready to cash in on the current seller’s market in Orange County. He’s listed his home in Corona del Mar for $3.995 million, a $400,000 increase from when he last had it up for sale three years ago.

Built in 1961, the shake-sided traditional sits behind walls and gates and has a swimming pool with multiple waterfall features in the front courtyard. French doors and picture windows along the rear of the home bring ocean views inside.

The single-story home in Corona del Mar features a front entertainer's courtyard, an updated kitchen and ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The 3,000 square feet of single-story living space include a dazzling-white kitchen with Calacatta gold countertops, an office, three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Beamed tongue-and-groove ceilings top a great room with a fireplace. The master suite is outfitted with a cedar-lined walk-in closet and an updated bathroom.

There’s also an attached two-car garage.

The property last sold a decade ago for $3.05 million, records show. In February, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $2.55 million, up 3.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Mark Taylor and Dylan Mason of Compass hold the listing.

Matthews, 42, played for nine teams in 12 big league seasons, including stints with the Angels, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and New York Mets. He is the son of former baseball player Gary Matthews.

Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property | Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Studio City home of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fame seeks $9 million

NBA big man Tiago Splitter scores a sunny spot in Malibu for $3.25 million

Actress Constance Zimmer parts ways with Spanish charmer in Studio City

Andrea Parker and Michael Birnbaum put their Palm Desert oasis up for sale