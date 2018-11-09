Fitness company founders Bob and Gilda Marx ask $12.5 million for Beverly Hills manor

The Marxes are making moves in the 90210.
Fitness icon Gilda Marx and husband Bob, who is the son of actor Gummo Marx, have listed their English manor-style home in Beverly Hills for $12.5 million.
The couple bought the property the year it was built in 1982, which was half a decade after they founded their fitness company, Gilda Marx Inc. Through gates, the half-acre grounds open to a motor court with hedges and a fountain.
Brick and stone cover the facade, and the double-door entry leads to a grand foyer with a red-carpet staircase. In 8,649 square feet, there’s a two-story living room, a family room with beamed ceilings and parquet floors, a chandelier-topped dining room and a center-island kitchen.
Other custom spaces include a stone fireplace lounge with built-in seating, a wood-paneled library with a winding staircase, a wet bar with stained-glass windows, a wine closet and a sky-lit dining area. A vacuum elevator runs between floors.
Dramatic vaulted ceilings top the master suite, one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom opens to a balcony overlooking a landscaped backyard with a spa-fed swimming pool trimmed in stone.
To the side of the yard, there’s a covered dining area with chandeliers and drapes.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Gilda’s products included Breathables and the Flexatard, and her brand was worn by celebrities such as Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler and Jane Fonda. The couple sold the company in 1996.