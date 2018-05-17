‘Bull’ showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron seeks $13.9 million for L.A. estate

Veteran television writer-producer Glenn Gordon Caron and his wife, actress Tina Caron, have listed a Los Angeles area home they own in a trust for sale at $13.9 million.
The gated and sprawling estate was previously owned by Keenen Ivory Wayans, who bought the home new in the early 1990s and did the finishing work himself. The comedian and actor sold the property in 2005, records show.
The contemporary Mediterranean villa-style house was designed by architect Richard Landry, according to the listing. It has over 8,400 square feet space that includes a large formal rooms, an executive office/den and a center-island kitchen. A custom Dolby Atmos screening room has seating for 13.
The master suite was recently remodeled and has high ceilings, a separate sitting room and a dressing room. In all, there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Outside, the 7-plus-acre property features a saltwater swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen and a tennis/sports court. On a hillside below the tennis court is a producing vineyard. Also on the grounds is a koi pond.
The TImes' Mapping L.A. database considers the house to be in Encino. The MLS, however, places it in the Bel-Air/Holmby Hills area.
Glenn Caron is known as the creator-producer of the CBS show "Medium" (2005-2011), in which Tina Caron was a recurring guest star. His other credits include such shows as "Remington Steele," "Moonlight" and "Now and Again."
He took over as executive producer and showrunner of the CBS drama "Bull" last year.
Joe Babajian and Lloyd Ross of Rodeo Realty hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
