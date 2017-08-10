Baywatch co-creator lists his beachfront Malibu home for $8.9 million

It appears that Baywatch co-creator and decorated lifeguard Gregory Bonann is finally leaving the beach. The showrunner recently put his Malibu house on the market for $8.9 million.
The 3,200-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. The four-story home features multiple decks, including a rooftop deck overlooking the Pacific.
Hawaiian-themed accents include a stone shell gas fireplace, driftwood ceilings and beach shell cladding.
Outside, a grotto-style spa and natural gas fire pit lead to Las Flores Beach.
In 2010, Bonann put the entire compound – which at the time included a 2,618-square-foot residence – on the market for $18.5 million, and sold the smaller residence separately for $5.25 million in 2012.
Diane Everett of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury holds the listing.
In addition to spending over four decades as a lifeguard, Bonann developed “Baywatch” into one of the most popular shows in television history. The iconic lifeguard show ran for 11 seasons, and Bonann is credited as executive producer for 289 episodes and director for 75.
