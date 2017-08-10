Baywatch co-creator lists his beachfront Malibu home for $8.9 million

It appears that Baywatch co-creator and decorated lifeguard Gregory Bonann is finally leaving the beach. The showrunner recently put his Malibu house on the market for $8.9 million.

The 3,200-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. The four-story home features multiple decks, including a rooftop deck overlooking the Pacific.

Hawaiian-themed accents include a stone shell gas fireplace, driftwood ceilings and beach shell cladding.

Outside, a grotto-style spa and natural gas fire pit lead to Las Flores Beach.

The oceanfront home in Malibu has four levels and a rooftop deck. (Chad Z. King / A Bird's Eye) (Chad Z. King / A Bird's Eye)

In 2010, Bonann put the entire compound – which at the time included a 2,618-square-foot residence – on the market for $18.5 million, and sold the smaller residence separately for $5.25 million in 2012.

Diane Everett of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury holds the listing.

In addition to spending over four decades as a lifeguard, Bonann developed “Baywatch” into one of the most popular shows in television history. The iconic lifeguard show ran for 11 seasons, and Bonann is credited as executive producer for 289 episodes and director for 75.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

Visit and like the Hot Property Facebook page for more stories and updates throughout the week. It’s also a fine place to leave a tip.

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Knicks center Joakim Noah scores an offseason spot in breezy Malibu

Alanis Morissette lists her longtime home in Brentwood for $5.5 million

Snowboarder Shaun White sells his modern home in the hills for $6.7 million

Ex-Clipper Chris Paul looks to pass on his Woodland Hills home for $2.2 million