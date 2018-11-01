Gretchen Bonaduce seeks a buyer for Spanish roost in Los Feliz

Television personality and author Gretchen Bonaduce put her home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on the market for $4.998 million.
Trimmed in emerald green, the Spanish Andalusian-style home was designed by architect Harry Hayden Whiteley and completed in 1926. A rotunda entry with a sweeping wrought iron staircase, hand-stenciled and beamed ceilings and original stained glass are among the details.
The three-story house has more than 6,500 square feet of interior that includes a living room with a fireplace, a library, a dining nook, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The kitchen has been updated with a La Cornue range.
A screening room, a game room and a wet bar salvaged from an movie set lie on the lower level.
Arched French doors open to a loggia and a swimming pool. Covered and uncovered balconies and a large front terrace create additional living space outdoors.
Bonaduce is known for her appearances alongside ex-husband Danny Bonaduce in the reality television shows “Breaking Bonaduce” and “Celebrity Paranormal Project.” She recently opened up about her marriage to the former “Partridge Family” child actor in her new book “Surviving Agent Orange: And Other Things I Learned From Being Thrown Under the Partridge Family Bus.”
She bought the property with her ex-husband more than a decade ago for $2.6 million, records show.
Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.