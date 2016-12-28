Old-world elegance captured in pre-war Hancock Park unit

Faubourg St. Denis in Hancock Park is a French Normandy-style pre-war building originally constructed as apartments. This corner unit features old-world elegance, tree-top views and nearby shopping and dining. Interior spaces evoke 15th through 17th century French and Italian designs through ornate details such as triple crown moldings, 10-foot beamed ceilings and Art Deco-style doors.

Address: 308 N. Sycamore Ave., #26, Los Angeles 90036

Price: $1.875 million

The Hancock Park condominium, in a pre-war building constructed in 1928, has nearly 2,200 square feet of living space. (Will Edwards) (Will Edwards)

Built: 1928

Architect: James M. Conway

House size: 2,154 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Entryway; living room fireplace; formal dining room; den/office; master suite with foyer, walk-in closet and marbled dual-vanity bathroom; wrought iron finials; shared-use swimming pool, spa and terrace; subterranean gated parking.

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90036 ZIP Code in November was $1.793 million based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.5% increase compared with the same month last year. Two condos sold in the 90036 ZIP Code in November at a median price of $775,000.

Agents: Nick Segal, (310) 776-0148, Rick Ojeda, (310) 902-7676, and Shaun Alan-Lee, (310) 500-3003, all with Partners Trust

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @LATHotProperty.

See more Homes of the Day:

Ski-in, ski-out co-op home adjoins northern resort

Log home at Big Bear Lake is set near the ski slopes

Sleek, luxury living space in Venice has an industrial vibe