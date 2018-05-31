Former Marlin Hanley Ramirez looks to bag a buyer for Florida mansion

Fast-footed baseball player Hanley Ramirez, whose time with the Red Sox appears to be coming to a close, is looking to make an off-field move. He’s listed his Florida mansion for sale at $3.993 million, records show.
The three-time All-Star’s asking price is a mere $43,000 more than what it sold for a decade ago, when he bought the estate after inking a six-year deal with the Marlins worth $70 million.
Set on an acre in Weston, a suburb of Miami, the Spanish-style home lines its living spaces with terra-cotta tile and Brazilian hardwood. The floor plan clocks in at just over 9,000 square feet.
A formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, a living room, a billiards room and an office anchor the main level, while the second story holds the majority of the eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Palm trees sprout from each corner of the resort-style pool and spa, which is accessed by three sets of French doors from the family room. A covered lounge sits nearby.
Giselle Bonetti of Coldwell Banker Residential holds the listing, according to the MLS.
Ramirez, 34, was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2006, and has since racked up two Silver Slugger Awards amid 268 career home runs.
Following a seven-year stint with the Marlins, Ramirez spent three seasons as a Dodger before signing a multiyear deal in 2015 with the Red Sox. Earlier this month, he was designated for assignment by Boston, which has since requested release waivers on the player.