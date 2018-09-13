Batmobile designer Harald Belker looks for a speedy sale in Venice

Car designer Harald Belker, whose creations range from Hot Wheels to the Batmobile, is asking $3.595 million for his contemporary-style home in Venice’s Oxford Triangle.
Built in 2001, the two-story residence was designed by Swiss architect Roger Kurath combines natural elements with a minimalist-vibe aesthetic. Among features are Mahogany floors, folding doors and more than 3,400 square feet of open-plan space.
Among visual highlights, the kitchen is lined with black granite countertops and in one the three bathrooms, the walls are finished in vibrant stone.
The home has three bedrooms plus a studio apartment that sits above the two-car garage.
Outside, an L-shaped wooden patio offers space to entertain and hedges border a solar-heated saltwater pool.
Brian Teacher of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent.
Belker, a native of Germany, has designed the vehicles for a slew of blockbuster films, including “Batman and Robin,” “Transformers,” “Iron Man,” “Tron: Legacy” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”
Kurath opened his Los Angeles architecture office, Design 21, in 2000. He has constructed projects in Switzerland, Shanghai and the United States, and a house he designed in Culver City was featured on "World's Greenest Homes."