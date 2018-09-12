Basketball’s Henry Bibby passes Palm Desert home to a new owner

Former basketball player and coach Henry Bibby has made a move in Coachella Valley, selling a home in Palm Desert for $620,000, real estate records show.
The single-story house, built in 2002, features high ceilings and French doors that open directly to a swimming pool and spa. The 2,339 square feet of white-walled living space holds an updated kitchen, a living room with fireplace, a dining room, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
A trellis-topped patio sits off the kitchen area. Tall palms, lush landscaping and a fire pit round out the quarter-acre property, which is hedged and gated.
In the 1970s Bibby helped lead the UCLA Bruins to three NCAA titles as a starting point guard. He later spent nine seasons in the NBA with the Knicks and 76ers, among others.
As a coach, he led the USC Trojans men’s basketball team to three NCAA tournament appearances in nine seasons. More recently, Bibby, 68, was part of the Detroit Pistons coaching staff for the 2013-14 season.
He bought the Palm Desert property nearly a decade ago for $442,000, records show.
Sean Stanfield and Kristi Kramer of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, according to the MLS. Linda Langman of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer.