Advertisement

Basketball’s Henry Bibby passes Palm Desert home to a new owner

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Sep 12, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Basketball’s Henry Bibby passes Palm Desert home to a new owner
Former basketball player and coach Henry Bibby, left, has sold a Palm Desert home for $620,000. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Former basketball player and coach Henry Bibby has made a move in Coachella Valley, selling a home in Palm Desert for $620,000, real estate records show.

The single-story house, built in 2002, features high ceilings and French doors that open directly to a swimming pool and spa. The 2,339 square feet of white-walled living space holds an updated kitchen, a living room with fireplace, a dining room, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Advertisement

A trellis-topped patio sits off the kitchen area. Tall palms, lush landscaping and a fire pit round out the quarter-acre property, which is hedged and gated.

In the 1970s Bibby helped lead the UCLA Bruins to three NCAA titles as a starting point guard. He later spent nine seasons in the NBA with the Knicks and 76ers, among others.

Advertisement

As a coach, he led the USC Trojans men’s basketball team to three NCAA tournament appearances in nine seasons. More recently, Bibby, 68, was part of the Detroit Pistons coaching staff for the 2013-14 season.

He bought the Palm Desert property nearly a decade ago for $442,000, records show.

Sean Stanfield and Kristi Kramer of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents, according to the MLS. Linda Langman of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer.

Advertisement
Advertisement