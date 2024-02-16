Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Harvard-Westlake’s Christian Horry, son of Robert Horry, will join UCLA as walk-on

Christian Horry raises an arm and holds up 2 fingers on a basketball court.
Christian Horry, who plays for Harvard-Westlake, announced his commitment to UCLA on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
College basketball in L.A. on the verge of welcoming another celebrity son.

USC has Bronny James, whose father, LeBron, won a title with the Lakers and is considered one of the greatest basketball players in history.

UCLA is about to get Christian Horry, whose father, Robert, won three of his seven titles with the Lakers and is considered one of the most clutch shot-makers of all-time.

The younger Horry, a 6-foot-2 senior shooting guard at Harvard-Westlake High, is joining the Bruins as a walk-on who might be capable of making an impact given his toughness and defensive determination.

“He’s a player who is just scratching the surface,” said David Rebibo, Horry’s high school coach.

Horry announced his commitment to UCLA on Thursday night via social media after the Bruins defeated Colorado at Pauley Pavilion for their sixth consecutive victory. In his message, Horry thanked assistant coach Darren Savino “and everyone on the UCLA staff for believing in me and helping me reach my dreams.”

Robert Horry followed with his own message on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, congratulating his son and adding, “Ever since you were a kid you wanted to go to @UCLA. One dream accomplished, many more to go. Keep up the hard work on and off the court. Love you little Bruin.”

Robert Horry attended UCLA’s game against Oregon earlier this month and posed for photos with Bruins players.

The elder Horry was known as “Big Shot Bob” for his ability to bury shots to win games. At the end of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against Sacramento, the Kings’ Vlade Divac knocked a loose ball toward Horry before Horry rose for a three-pointer as time expired to pull out a 100-99 victory. That was just one of many late-game thrills Horry provided his teams over the years.

UCLA briefly had another celebrity son on its roster a few years ago when Shareef O’Neal, the son of Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, played roughly half a season for the Bruins before transferring to Louisiana State.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

