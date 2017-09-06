Hexagonal home designed by architect Roland Russell lists for $3.3 million

Almost every aspect of this updated Midcentury Modern-style house in Pasadena — from the roof to the cabinetry to the pool outside — is six-sided. Listed for sale at $3.33 million, the 2,928-square-foot home was designed by architect and former AIA president Roland Russell.

The entrance to the three-bedroom house leads into a living area flooded with natural light from an atrium anchoring the space. Inside the glass atrium sits a Japanese cedar wrapped by wooden deck, visible from virtually every room in the area.

The upgraded Midcentury Modern-style home has three bedrooms. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)

The living room also boasts an original pewter fireplace with a custom brass wet-bar. Terrazzo flooring connects it to the kitchen, which has custom cabinetry and an island, both hexagonal, with black granite countertops.

The master suite benefits from the light of an atrium of its own, with a deck and outdoor tub. Inside, the master bathroom features hand-painted tiles, cathedral ceilings and heated floors.

A wall of glass looks out onto a six-sided pool equipped with a 10-person hot tub, while the geographically busy lawn sits adjacent.

The architectural gem, built in 1961, was previously sold in 2015 for $1.79 million, according to public records. Among its past owners is Brown Meggs, the recording executive credited with signing the Beatles to Capitol Records.

Ivan Estrada of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

