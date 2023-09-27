11 iconic L.A. homes you can tour IRL: Frank Lloyd Wright, Neutra, Eames and more

The most iconic homes in L.A. are all about the details — in the concrete textile blocks of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House, in the hand-carved millwork of Greene & Greene’s Gamble House, and in the pool that cantilevers over the hillside outside Pierre Koenig‘s Stahl House.

The steel-and-glass Eames House in Pacific Palisades was considered so important to 20th Century design, it was left largely intact after designers Charles and Ray Eames died. In 2014, the Eamses’ living room contents were carefully cataloged, moved and re-created inside Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (That’s the thing about L.A. architecture: it can be like a work of art you stumble upon in a museum.)

In a city as complex as L.A., it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the diversity of architecture. Walk around most neighborhoods, and you’ll find a mix of Midcentury Modern, Streamline Moderne, Spanish Revival and Tudor architecture standing side by side.

They might be fun for art and architecture fans to ogle from the sidewalk, but sadly, many of the most quintessential L.A. homes — John Lautner’s Chemosphere, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis and Millard Houses and Ray Kappe’s wood and glass home in Rustic Canyon — aren’t open to the public because they are privately owned.

Here are several that are and worth a visit.