An instant landmark raises its dual faces in Highland Park

Called Hydra House, this newly built contemporary has all the makings of an instant classic. Working with the topography of the site, architect David Chun took his inspiration from Greek mythology’s many-headed serpent. The sculptured result is a house that provides transparency to the outdoors and unfolds in unpredictable ways.

Address: 5815 E. Springvale Drive, Los Angeles 90042

Price: $1.48 million

The unusual shape of this Highland Park house takes its inspiration from the hydra. (Eric Staudenmaier) (Eric Staudenmaier)

Built: 2017

Architect: David Chun

Lot size: 7,846 square feet

House size: 2,049 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Entry, great room, living room balcony, dining area, kitchen island, downtown and mountain views, patio, outdoor dining area, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90042 ZIP Code in April was $650,000 based on 25 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 4% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Michelle St. Clair, (213) 304-4943, and Joseph Kiralla, (323) 702-7001, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Echo Park house goes way outside the Modernist box

Eric Clapton's onetime home in Venice still commands an audience

Welcome back to the 1960s in serene Altadena - there's even a tiki lounge