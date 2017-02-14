Stars lurk in the history of this Hollywood Hills Tudor

You don’t have to scratch too deeply into property records to find a former owner of note in Hollywood Hills. This 1930 Tudor was once the home of actress Kathy Bates, who sold the rambling two-story in late 1999 for $859,000 to actor and writer Jon Cryer.

Another name looming large in the history of the house is “Dracula” actor Bela Lugosi. He lived in his beloved La Paloma just up the street. He sold that house as his fortunes dwindled and moved some 20 times in as many years. Westshire Manor is reportedly among his many stops.

Address: 2829 Westshire Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Price: $2.997 million

The Beachwood Canyon-area Tudor retains many of its 1930s details. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Built: 1930-32

Lot size: 8,451 square feet

House size: 3,691 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Courtyard entry, foyer with skylight, living room with over-sized fireplace, formal dining room, library with separate entrance, original tilework, peg-and-groove floors, ironwork, beam ceilings, terraced lawn, gardens, waterfall, outdoor shower, tiled spa

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in December was $1.475 million, based on 24 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Richard Yohon, (323) 671-2356, and Konstantine Valissarakos, (323) 671-2323, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Vintage details grace elegant 1920s Colonial in Altadena

Another side of Greene & Greene on display in Pasadena

La Quinta tennis compound features five homes and unlimited court time