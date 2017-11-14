YouTube star Jake Paul finds a new place to party in Calabasas

Perhaps one too many neighbors complained, or perhaps the social media star just needed a bit more room to let loose.

Whatever the case may be, YouTube star Jake Paul has bought a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas for $6.925 million.

Paul’s purchase comes a few months after it was reported that his antics in the Beverly Grove area were drawing the ire of neighbors, who considered filing a class-action public nuisance lawsuit against the viral videomaker.

His new dwelling, set on 3.5 acres at the end of a gated driveway, should afford Paul a bit more privacy.

Set on 3.5 acres, the roughly 15,000-square-foot home features a three-story entry decked out with Italian tile, hardwood floors and a spiral staircase. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Through an iron-and-glass front door, the home opens to a three-story entry with a spiral staircase, Italian tile and hardwood. Two pillars frame the living room, which has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling picture windows. Arched doorways lead to the formal dining room and kitchen, which features four ovens and a large center island.

The wood-accented master bedroom, one of eight suites in the home, has a balcony, retreat and two walk-in closets. The oversized shower in the bathroom features steam, aromatherapy and Bluetooth capabilities.

Other amenities in the home include an office, gym and a theater with a wet bar.

A pool and spa with two waterfalls sit on the densely landscaped grounds, which includes two grills and multiple patios overlooking the canyon. The garage fits four cars, and the motor court can hold 12 more.

The contemporary estate was originally listed in June for $7.395 million, records show.

Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices were the listing agents. Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Paul’s brother Logan recently paid $6.55 million for a contemporary home in Encino designed by architect Robert Byrd.

Making his name on the now-defunct social media app Vine, Jake Paul, 20, parlayed his success into a role on the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark.” He has over 11 million YouTube subscribers.

