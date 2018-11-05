Former Cy Young winner Jake Peavy to give up golf outside his San Diego backdoor

Former All-Star pitcher Jake Peavy has a house for sale in a gated golf-course community in San Diego at $2.9 million.
The Spanish-style single-story, built in 2009, is entered through a courtyard with a fountain. There’s another courtyard off the master bedroom. The nearly 7,000 square feet of living space include a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a game room featuring wine storage and a wet bar.
An attached extra room can serve as a guesthouse, office, maid's quarters or den.
Should baseball not be the new owner’s thing, the more than 1.5-acre site includes a sport court, a putting green and a swimming pool with a spa. A freestanding covered patio area with a built-in barbecue and a dressing room complete the grounds.
The four-car garage has built-in storage.
Peavy, 37, has pitched for big league teams including the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox and, most recently, the San Francisco Giants in 2016. He was the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2007.
Public records show the property previously sold in 2008 for $3.5 million.
Cheryl Berkson of Chase Pacific is the listing agent.