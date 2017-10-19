Former EMI Music president seeks $18.4 million for artful Aspen chateau

The Aspen, Colo., estate of James Fifield, former president and chief executive of both EMI Music and North Face, is for sale at $18.4 million.
Fifield commissioned Uruguayan architect Horacio Ravazzani to design the multi-level country chateau, which was completed in 1995.
The 14,119-square-foot house, with interiors by Steven Sills, features concrete poured over Iroko wood that was kiln-dried for more than a year. Wood-framed picture windows run floor-to-ceiling in the vaulted great room. The museum-vibe dining room was designed by French artist Andre Dubreuil.
At the heart of the sprawling house is a glass pyramid-style structure that was designed to evoke the Louvre Museum in Paris. More than 25,000 pounds of glass were used to build the 3,250-square-foot structure, which anchors a long corridor that runs from one end of the house to the other.
Running streams, waterfalls and aspen and evergreen trees in the hundreds fill more than 15 acres of grounds.
Views from the site take in the surrounding forests and mountains.
Ambra Bisconti of Hilton & Hyland and Erik Berg of Engel & Volkers Aspen/Snowmass hold the listing. Additional acreage surrounding the property is also for sale.
Fifield served as an executive for General Mills and CBS/Fox Video prior to joining EMI Group in 1989. The giant British conglomerate released music from the Beatles, the Spice Girls and Robbie Williams, among others. Its music arm was reportedly sold to Universal Music Group in 2011 for $1.9 billion.
