'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn eyes a quick sale in Studio City

Filmmaker James Gunn, who co-wrote and directed the upcoming Mavel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has a buyer in escrow but is still “accepting backup offers” for his home in Studio City.
The pending sales comes about 10 days after the screenwriter-director-producer put the 1950s traditional up for sale at $1.895 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The two-story home was recently updated and features light hardwood floors, raised ceilings and fireplaces in the kitchen, living room and den. The 3,825 square feet of white-walled living space includes a two-story entry, a formal dining room, a breakfast area, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
French doors lead to a step-down patio and a detached office/creative studio. Sprawling lawns, palms, mature trees and a swimming pool complete grounds of about a third of an acre.
Louis Woolf of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.
Gunn has film credits that include “Dawn of the Dead” (2004), “Slither” (2006) and “Super” (2010). His first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), grossed more than $770 million worldwide.
He bought the property in 2002 for $875,000, property records show.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
