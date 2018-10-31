‘Logan’ director James Mangold cuts an off-market deal for Malibu estate

Filmmaker James Mangold, who co-wrote and directed the 2017 Marvel blockbuster “Logan,” has bought a property in Malibu’s Point Dume area for $9.2 million, records show.
While details of the home are scant, building permits reveal the residence was recently renovated and expanded. Among new details are two wall fireplaces, walls of windows and an open-concept floor plan.
The multilevel home sits behind gates on more than an acre of grounds and has a refinished swimming pool. Access rights and a beach key for one of three private gates leading to the beachfront were transferred in the deal.
The property previously sold six years ago for $1.875 million, public records show. In September, based on 20 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in Malibu was $2.7 million, according to CoreLogic.
Mangold previously directed the films "The Wolverine" (2013) and "Walk the Line" (2005). His writing credits include the films "Walk the Line," "Kate & Leopold" (2001) and "Girl, Interrupted" (1999).
The 54-year-old was in talks to direct a “Star Wars” spin-off film based on the character Boba Fett. The film has reportedly been put on hold.
Mangold previously owned a Brittany Tudor-style home in Brentwood. He sold the estate, designed by local architect Gerard R. Colcord, two years ago to musician Beck and his wife, Marissa Ribisi.