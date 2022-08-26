Advertisement
Real Estate

‘Fast and Furious’ director Justin Lin sells Arts District loft for record $5.5 million

The interior of a four-story condo
The four-story condo sits above Biscuit Company Lofts, a 1920s building that once served as Nabisco’s West Coast headquarters.
(NeueFocus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Director Justin Lin just closed the priciest deal ever for a condo in downtown L.A.’s Arts District, selling his penthouse loft for $5.5 million.

It’s a defining sale for downtown L.A.’s luxury market, which took a hit during the pandemic as buyers worked remotely and abandoned vertical living in favor of single-family housing. The sale also ranks as downtown L.A.’s priciest condo deal outside the Ritz Carlton Residences at L.A. Live, where NBA players such as Kawhi Leonard and Lonzo Ball have bought homes to be close to Crypto.com Arena.

Lin, who’s best known for directing five films in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, bought the place a decade ago for $2.6 million from actor-director Vincent Gallo and used it as an office for his production company, Perfect Storm Entertainment. Records show he listed it for sale earlier this year at $7 million.

At 4,300 square feet, the four-story condo is bigger than most single-family homes. It sits atop the 7th floor of Biscuit Company Lofts, a 1925 building that once served as the West Coast headquarters of Nabisco.

1/13
1/13
The 1920s building.  (NeueFocus)
2/13
The living room.  (NeueFocus)
2/13
The living room.  (NeueFocus)
3/13
The main level.  (NeueFocus)
3/13
The main level.  (NeueFocus)
4/13
The open floor plan.  (NeueFocus)
4/13
The open floor plan.  (NeueFocus)
5/13
The bar.  (NeueFocus)
5/13
The bar.  (NeueFocus)
6/13
The kitchen.  (NeueFocus)
6/13
The kitchen.  (NeueFocus)
7/13
The office.  (NeueFocus)
7/13
The office.  (NeueFocus)
8/13
The staircases.  (NeueFocus)
8/13
The staircases.  (NeueFocus)
9/13
The bedroom.  (NeueFocus)
9/13
The bedroom.  (NeueFocus)
10/13
The rooftop deck.  (NeueFocus)
10/13
The rooftop deck.  (NeueFocus)
11/13
The patio.  (NeueFocus)
11/13
The patio.  (NeueFocus)
12/13
The view.  (NeueFocus)
12/13
The view.  (NeueFocus)
13/13
The pool.  (NeueFocus)
13/13
The pool.  (NeueFocus)

Converted into a live-work space in 2007, the loft is a vibrant concoction of brick, wood and glass. Floating staircases slice through the open-concept space complete with two bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms — including a primary suite that spans the entire third story.

There’s plenty of exterior space as well, as multiple terraces and lounges combine for 3,600 square feet outside. The building, which was named a Historic Cultural Monument in 2007, adds amenities such as a concierge, garden terrace and swimming pool.

Lin’s brother, Jimmy Lin of One True Loan, held the listing with Justin Alexander and Tab Howard of Compass. Michael Robleto, also with Compass, represented the buyer, who remains unclear.

A native of Taiwan, Lin earned a film degree from UCLA before going on to direct movies such as “Better Luck Tomorrow” and “Star Trek Beyond.” He most recently directed 2021’s “F9” and is serving as a writer and producer for the next entry in the franchise, “Fast X.”

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

