‘Fifty Shades’ star Jamie Dornan cuts loose from Hollywood Hills home

Jamie Dornan is no longer tied down to his home in the Hollywood Hills. The “Fifty Shades” actor has sold his home in the Nichols Canyon area for $3.18 million, down slightly from the asking price of $3.195 million.
A stellar example of the Midcentury Modern style, the single-story house sits up from the street and has wood siding and an artistic block wall that create visual interest along the front.
At the heart of the home, which dates to 1959, is a open-air atrium and reflecting pool that is surrounded by walls of glass. Sliding glass doors in each of the main living areas open to the atrium. Concrete stepping stones float above the water.
A streamlined kitchen, a living room with a rock-wall fireplace and a formal dining room are among living spaces. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms including a master suite that opens directly to the swimming pool.
A raised deck with a spa and a fire pit sit adjacent to the pool area. Hedges and mature trees complete the grounds.
Dornan bought the house two years ago from film producer Vincent Sieber for $2.843 million, records show.
The 36-year-old actor is known for his role as Christian Grey in the “Fifty Shades” films, the most recent of which, “Fifty Shades Freed,” was in theaters earlier this year. He is set to appear in the upcoming “Robin Hood” reboot starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx.
Jeff Kohl of the Agency was the listing agent. James Hancock of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.