Actress Jane Fonda ponies up $5.45 million in cash for Century City town house

Actress Jane Fonda has purchased a town home in a Century City enclave for $5.45 million in an all-cash deal.
The town house was the last for sale in the Enclave at Century Woods, a new gated development consisting of just ten residences, according to listing agent Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.
“We had multiple offers on [the property],” Smith said, referring to the residence Fonda bought. Other residents of the community include comedian Bob Newhart, who paid $6.675 million for his town home last year in a deal finalized off-market.
The properties range from 5,500 to 5,800 square feet, said Smith, which is something of a rarity for the area. Fonda’s town house has 5,730 square feet of living space that includes an open-plan kitchen with a center island, living and dining rooms, an office and a private elevator.
There are four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including staff/guest quarters. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking a central courtyard.
Topping the residence is a rooftop terrace with a gas fireplace and city-light views. There’s also a three-car garage.
Valeria Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Previews International represented Fonda in the sale.
Fonda, 79, won Oscars in 1972 for "Klute" and in 1979 for "Coming Home." More recently she appeared on the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”
