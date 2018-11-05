Advertisement

'E! News' host Jason Kennedy is on the move in Studio City

Lauren Beale
By
Nov 05, 2018 | 7:30 AM
A patio lounging area with seating and a fire pit sits at the back of the Studio City house. (Redfin.com)

He covers celebrity news nationally, and now he’s making some news of his own in Studio City. “E! News” host Jason Kennedy has listed a house he owns through a trust for sale at $2.495 million.

The updated home, built in 1964, sits up from the street amid mature trees. The two-story house has been modernized and replanted with eco-friendly landscaping. The more than 3,200 square feet of living space boasts wide plank floors and an open plan. The living and dining areas adjoin an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances.

There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including the master suite, which has a free-standing soaking tub. The upstairs contains a home theater and one of the bedrooms. Views take in the surrounding canyon.

Kennedy, 36, is also a contributor to NBC’s “Today” show. His acting credits include “Nobodies,” “The Arrangement” and “90210.”

He bought the property in 2014 for $1.85 million, public records show.

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates is the listing agent.

