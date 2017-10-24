Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner quietly close on new condos in Calabasas

The family that buys real estate together, stays together, apparently.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian West have both bought condominiums at Avanti, a new upscale community in Calabasas. Jenner paid for $1.497 million and $1.65 million for two separate residences, while Kardashian West paid $1.6 million for her own unit.

The off-market purchases were made through separate blind trusts linked to the reality television personalities, according to public records.

While details of the individual condos are scant, marketing materials for the community show the units range from 2,109 square feet to 2,662 square feet of living space with either two or three bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms.

The Italian-vibe condos, designed by Robert Hidey Architects, feature such details as European cabinetry, Kohler fixtures and Wolf appliances. Two-tone hues and custom lighting give the interiors a contemporary yet slightly lived-in feel.

Private decks and balconies look onto a central courtyard with an oval-shaped swimming pool, spa and sun deck. Shared elevators provide access to each residence.

A club room, fitness center and dedicated parking garage are among other community amenities.

Developed by the New Home Company and completed last year, the mixed-use community also has 11,000 square feet of retail space that includes SoulCycle, Pressed Juicery and other boutique businesses.

Jenner, 61, and Kardashian West, 37, have both appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since 2007. The reality series, which centers on the lives of many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is in its 14th season.

The condo units at the Avanti, a new Calabasas community, feature European cabinetry, private balconies and custom lighting. (The New Home Company) (The New Home Company)

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Skiing champ Lindsey Vonn lists medal-worthy home in Beverly Grove for sale

NBA’s David Lee lists triple-unit spread at the Sierra Towers for $22.5 million

Country music star Jake Owen looks to sell his Tennessee two-story

Film producer Ron Curtis seeks $13 million for sexy Trousdale contemporary