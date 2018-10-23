Sierra Towers condo was once a familiar spot for songwriting great

A Sierra Towers condominium that rock ’n’ roll lyricist Jerry Leiber once owned is back on the market in West Hollywood for $3.15 million.
Leiber, who with his songwriting partner, Mike Stoller, wrote hits that included “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Yakety Yak,” bought the south-facing unit in 1998 for $275,000 and sold it nearly a decade later for $1.5 million.
More recently, the one-bedroom condo sold three years ago for $2.75 million, records show.
Recently renovated, the unit features such details as wide-plank oak floors, sliding glass pocket doors and LED accent lighting. The kitchen, which adjoins a living and dining room, has been updated with limestone countertops and custom cabinetry.
A remodeled bathroom, a dressing room and a powder room comprise the master suite.
Views from the balcony take in the city lights.
Aouri Makhlouf of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Leiber, who died in 2011 at 78, worked with Elvis Presley, the Coasters and the Drifters, among others, and won Grammys for "Is That All There Is?" and the "Smokey Joe's Café" album.
He and Stoller were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.