Late producer Jerry Weintraub’s modern retreat in Palm Desert returns at $9 million

A contemporary home built for famed producer Jerry Weintraub is back on the market in Palm Desert for $9 million — a roughly 44% reduction in price from when it first came up for sale two years ago.
Tucked into the mountains, the architectural estate spans roughly 1.5 acres in the Bighorn Country Club community. Architect Guy Dreier designed the striking home, which melds curving and block forms into dramatic indoor-outdoor living spaces.
The 9,152 square feet of geometrically busy interiors include a massive living room and a chef's kitchen with a center island and breakfast bar. Pocketing doors slide away to reveal two infinity-edge swimming pools and two spas. The outdoor living spaces overlook the golf course.
Other features of note include a theater room and a custom-built pub designed to resemble the one found at the historic London hotel Claridge's. Five bedrooms, a gym, an office and an attached guest casita round out the floor plan.
Also on the property is a motor court and a drive-through garage.
Richard Bartholomew and David Findley of the Agency are the listing agents.
Weintraub, who died in 2015 at 77, started his show business career as a talent agent, overseeing the tours of artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan. His credits as a producer include the "Karate Kid" and "Ocean's Eleven" franchises.
Also on the market is the late filmmaker's Beverly Hills home, which is listed at $18.995 million and currently pending sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: