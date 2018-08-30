Retired quarterback Jim McMahon tosses custom Arizona home onto the market

The stone-clad home of retired quarterback Jim McMahon is on the market in Scottsdale, Ariz., for just shy of $1.5 million.
It appears the Super Bowl-winning passer is motivated to sell. The desert dwelling has received three price chops since hitting the market in early August for $1.9 million.
Built in 1993, the two-acre property kicks off with a koi pond courtyard before leading to a 6,430-square-foot home with stone finishes inside and out. A great room anchors the interior, pairing vaulted ceilings with a wall of windows and floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Elsewhere, there’s a dining area, office, breakfast nook and kitchen centered by an octagonal island. Four bedrooms, including a master suite with a sitting area, round out the floor plan.
A covered patio takes in mountain views from the private backyard, which also holds a gazebo, pool and spa. A guest house with a kitchen adds a patio of its own.
Mark Marsillo of Realty Executives holds the listing. The exact asking price is $1,499,900.
McMahon bought the property eight years ago for $1.224 million, according to the MLS. Hat tip to Busted Coverage for spotting the listing.
The 58-year-old McMahon won two Super Bowls during his 15-year career: one with the Bears and one with the Packers. He put up two All-American seasons with Brigham Young University in the ’80s, which earned him an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.