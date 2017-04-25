Filmmaker J.J. Abrams snaps up Pacific Palisades home for $6.275 million

Hollywood director, producer and screenwriter J.J. Abrams has purchased a home in Pacific Palisades for $6.275 million, or about $1,495 per square foot, in a deal completed outside the Multiple Listing Service.

Though property details are scant, tax records show the two-story home near the Rustic Canyon Recreation Center was originally built in 1923. The approximately 4,200 square feet of living space contains 17 rooms including seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Fences and gates surround the home, which sits on a lot of more than half an acre. A swimming pool, lawns and layers of landscaping fill the grounds.

Abrams, 50, gained fame as a creator of such TV shows as “Felicity,” “Alias” and “Lost.” As a film director, his credits include such box-office hits as “Star Trek” (2009), “Super 8” (2011) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015).

He owns other property on the Westside.

