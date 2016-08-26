Joe’s Jeans founder sells his Hal Levitt-designed home for $6.1 million

Fashion designer Joe Dahan, who launched the premium denim company Joe’s Jeans in 2001, has sold his compound in Hollywood Hills West for $6.1 million.

Tucked behind gates and a blanket of tropical landscaping, the cantilevered residence was designed by architect Hal Levitt and completed in 1969. Modernist details of note include such staples as walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, custom built-ins and white terrazzo floors.

Unbridled living spaces include a formal entry that opens to living, dining and family rooms. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms include a master suite with a fireplace and a brilliant tiled shower. Glass doors off nearly every room open to the grounds.

Outside, there’s a raised wood deck that spans the length of a lap swimming pool. Multiple gardens, lawns and a bamboo grove fill the grounds. Elsewhere, a pair of glass-enclosed structures, holding a separate office and exercise room, complement the main house.

Dahan, the founder and creative director of the jeans company, bought the property more than a decade ago for $4.65 million. He has served as president and head designer of Joe’s Jeans since creating the brand.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Alec Traub of Redfin represented the buyer.

