Whoa! Actor Joey Lawrence parts ways with his home in gated Calabasas

Actor Joey Lawrence, known for his roles on the sitcoms “Blossom” and “Melissa & Joey,” has sold his home in Calabasas for $2 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1998 and since updated, returned to market earlier this year for $2.249 million and was more recently listed for $2.149 million, records show. Lawrence bought the house in 2011 for about $1.44 million.

Found in the Westridge community, the two-story has a contemporary vibe with new faucets and hardware, modern fixtures and custom woodwork. Subdued accent walls, some lined in Ralph Lauren suede, create visual interest.

The Spanish-style house sits behind gates in the Westridge community of Calabasas. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography) (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)

Entered through a circular foyer, the roughly 4,600 square feet of living space includes upper and lower living rooms, a formal dining room, a family room with a wet bar and an updated kitchen. The master suite has a fireplace and his-and-hers closets for a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A swimming pool with a rock waterfall, a barbecue center, patios, decks and lawns fill the quarter-acre grounds.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates was the listing agent. Marcia Skuro of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Lawrence, 40, has television credits that include “Gimme a Break!” and “Run of the House.” He previously co-hosted the ABC competition series “Splash.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Actress Viola Davis buys a Toluca Lake estate where she can get away

Comic Russell Peters puts his Malibu home up for sale at $11.95 million

Leonardo DiCaprio seeks a titanic return for longtime Carbon Beach home

Comedian Chris D’Elia lists Beachwood Canyon home with comic pedigree