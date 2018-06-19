System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan snares a home in Glendale

Musician John Dolmayan, best known as the drummer for the heavy metal outfit System of a Down, has snagged a 1920s home in Glendale for $2.15 million. That’s $50,000 less than the asking price, records show.
The property spans three-quarters of an acre and backs up to the Verdugo Mountains. In addition to the Spanish-style estate, there’s a guesthouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Entered through a covered patio, the interior opens to a living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, one of three in the home.
Elsewhere in the 4,278-square-foot floor plan, there’s a family room with a wall of built-ins, a center-island kitchen with booth seating, a dining room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master suite, complete with a sitting area, opens directly to a patio lined with Saltillo tile.
An outdoor terrace stretches across the second story, taking in views of the mountains and Glendale’s palm-lined streets.
Nancy Valentine of Podley Properties held the listing. Armen Avedian of Prudential California Realty represented Dolmayan.
A native of Lebanon, Dolmayan immigrated to the U.S. as a child. He joined System of a Down in 1997 and has recorded on all five of the band’s studio albums, including 2001’s platinum-selling release “Toxicity.”
Before him, the home last traded hands three years ago for $1.861 million, according to public records.