‘Wipeout’ host John Henson looks to make a splash in Studio City housing market

Actor-comedian John Henson, known for hosting “Talk Soup” and the game show “Wipeout,” and his wife, actress Jill Benjamin, have listed their Traditional-style home in Studio City for sale at $2.779 million.
Built in 2008, the estate sits in the city’s Silver Triangle area, a desirable pocket located south of Ventura Boulevard.
A chandelier-topped foyer with a sweeping staircase lends a formal note to the two-story house. Hardwood floors pair with subtle yellow walls to brighten the living room, an office, a dining area and a center-island kitchen with a breakfast bar.
The master suite sports a fireplace and French doors that open to a covered balcony overlooking the backyard. In all, the house has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,700 square feet of living space. A finished basement provides additional flex space.
Folding doors open up the indoor-outdoor great room, which is outfitted with a fireplace. In the fenced backyard, palm trees top a grassy lawn and heated pool.
Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass hold the listing.
Henson, 51, started in stand-up comedy before landing roles in the late-1990s films “Meet Wally Sparks” and “Stag.” His credits as a host include “Best Commercials You’ve Never Seen,” Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” and seven seasons of ABC’s obstacle-course game show “Wipeout.”
Benjamin this year made an appearance on the Netflix series “Love.” Her other television credits include “Austin & Ally,” “The Awesomes” and “Henry Danger.”