'Lawless' director John Hillcoat buys a breezy contemporary in Malibu

Australian filmmaker John Hillcoat and his wife, photographic artist Polly Borland, have bought a home in a Malibu enclave for about $1.66 million.

Designed by local architect Doug Rucker, the low-slung single-story features vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. Extensive redwood decking spans the length of the home and overlooks Trancas Canyon.

The contemporary-style home sits on more three-quarters of an acre in Malibu with canyon and partial ocean views. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Within nearly 1,700 square feet of interior space is a formal entry, an updated kitchen, a dining area, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A wood-burning fireplace set within a wall of brick acts as the centerpiece of the living room.

The master suite takes in a partial ocean view.

Membership to a beach club and private tennis courts were also commuted in the sale.

Marcus Beck and Barry Kinyon of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both sides of the transaction.

Hillcoat, 55, is known for such films as “The Proposition” (2005), “The Road” (2009) and “Lawless” (2012). This year he directed the crime-thriller “Triple 9.”

Borland is recognized for her stylized portraiture and photographic artwork. Works by the John Kobal Photographic Portrait Award winner include the studies “The Babies” and “Bunnys.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

My Favorite Room: Erika Jayne goes for the glam in her city workspace

Hollywood Hills West redo adds a treehouse and zip-line to 1920s bungalow

A pair of new L.A. homeowners try to squeeze into 552-square-foot home

Neighborhood Spotlight: Larchmont, a once-modest hamlet, finds broad appeal