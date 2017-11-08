John McVie's Honolulu retreat hits the market at $6.25 million

John McVie, the bassist of Fleetwood Mac fame, has put his home in Honolulu up for sale at $6.25 million.
Set on a palm-lined street near the base of Diamond Head, the 7,953-square-foot house features stone and wood floors, vaulted ceilings and large picture windows that bring in views of the lush outdoor landscaping.
At the heart of the contemporary-style house is a vaulted-ceiling living room, which opens to a media room through pocketing doors. An updated kitchen, a sunlit dining room, a breakfast area, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are among the living spaces.
An office, sitting area and wood-paneled dressing room make up the master suite.
Covered and uncovered patios create additional living space in the backyard, which contains a blue-tiled swimming pool and barbecue area. A motor court and multiple garages complete the fenced and gated grounds.
The property last changed hands in 2006 for $5 million, records show.
Patricia Choi of Choi International holds the listing.
McVie, 71, joined Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band. “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon” and “Don’t Stop” are among their hits.
Earlier this year, he sold his Brentwood home, which was once home to crime novelist Raymond Chandler, for the asking price of $2.995 million.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Jerry Perenchio’s eight-piece portfolio in Malibu hits the market
'Shield' and 'Gotham' star Michael Chiklis seeks $5.2 million for his Sherman Oaks estate
There's a new cast at Florence Henderson's Marina del Rey house