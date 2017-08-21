Zorro creator’s former Glendale home readies for its next chapter

Here’s a Glendale house with several sequels of notable history. The 1907 Mission Revival-style residence that functioned as Casa Verdugo restaurant from 1910 to 1921 is under contract at $2.22 million.

In addition to being used by silent movie director Mack Sennett as a film location, the place also was once home to Zorro creator Johnston McCulley.

The Glendale property was once a restaurant and at another time the home of Zorro creator Johnston McCulley. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A courtyard, cathedral ceilings and cherry inlaid floors are among the architectural details. French windows and doors look out on fruit trees and gardens. Basement space could accommodate a wine cellar or studio.

A guesthouse, pergola, shaded decks and a spa complete the grounds. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,749 square feet of living space.

McCulley, who died in 1958 at 75, got his start as a police reporter and wrote novels and stories under several pseudonyms. The character of Zorro first appeared in 1919 in the magazine serial story “The Curse of Capistrano.”

Shannon Cistulli and Diana Walker of Dilbeck Real Estate are the listing agents.

