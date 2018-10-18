TV court judge Greg Mathis rules in favor of selling Tarzana home

The case of Greg Mathis’ gated estate in Tarzana has concluded in a sale.
Mathis, known for sitting behind the bench of the courtroom reality show “Judge Mathis,” sold the Mediterranean-style manse for $3.1 million. It had been listed since September for a dollar shy of $3.2 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Set at the end of a private and palm-topped drive, the well-appointed home offers 6,399 square feet of elegant interiors. Dual staircases of marble and hardwood draw the eye in the two-story entry hall.
On the main level, there’s a dramatic two-story living room, a double-island kitchen, formal and informal dining areas and a family room with a wet bar.
A covered patio extends the living space outside, where an impressive custom rock pool takes in canyon views. Off to the side, a terrace also capitalizes on the hillside setting. The grounds span nearly an acre.
Five bedrooms and six bathrooms finish off the floor plan. In the master suite, a lounge with a fireplace connects to a covered balcony.
Dee Crawford and Michael Lanier of Keller Williams Beverly Hills held the listing. Tracey Thomas of Redfin represented the buyer.
Mathis, 58, worked as a judge in Michigan’s 36th District Court before “Judge Mathis” first aired in 1999. Second only to “Judge Judy” as the longest-running TV judge, he began his 20th season in September.
He bought the property seven years ago for $1.195 million, according to real estate records.